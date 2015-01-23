SHANGHAI Jan 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The People's Bank of China continued to inject money via medium-term lending facilities and open market operations, which means it might not be in a rush to cut reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and the interest rate in 2015, the newspaper said in its commentary.

- China Cinda Asset Management Co and Shanghai State-owned Assets Operation Co said they have jointly issued 200 billion yuan in funds to promote mixed ownership in state-owned companies.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp Ltd said it had approved Bank of China and Bank of Communications to undertake settlement business of stock options.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The New Third Board, China's leading over-the-counter exchange, has seen the number of firms listed rise by 3.4 times and investors five times over the year since its launch.

- China Securities Index Co Ltd plans to launch a "one belt, one road" index on Feb. 16 that will include 79 stocks from sectors such as infrastructure and transport.

CHINA DAILY

- China Railway Corp expects 289 million trips to be made during the country's annual Spring Festival travel peak, while the government will take third-party help to assess the transportation department's performance.

- China may generate the majority of its total energy needs from renewable sources by 2050, capping its coal use at 1.5 billion metric tons by then, Wang Zhongying, director of the China National Renewable Energy Center, told the newspaper.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)