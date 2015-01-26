SHANGHAI Jan 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The impact of cutting the interest rate and reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was limited for the real economy and funds might flow into the stock market, said Liu Shijin, vice-director of Development Research Center of the State Council.

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission and four other government regulators jointly released a guidance, saying they would support and encourage insurance companies to accelerate the development of credit warranty insurance.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Anbang Insurance Group has increased its stake in China Minsheng Banking eight times in two months, and is the largest shareholder with a holding of 18.35 percent.

CHINA DAILY

- China will increase visa privileges for foreign experts, the paper said. Foreign experts recruited through 55 talent programmes will be able to apply for visas, resident permits and permanent residency, a privilege previously only given to those on the 1,000 Talent Plan.

- Shanghai's decision to scrap the GDP target this year signals a shift in attention from quantity to quality of economic growth, said an editorial in the official paper. But underdeveloped regions cannot follow this example, it said.

