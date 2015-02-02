SHANGHAI Feb 2 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's 2015 rural policy, for which an outline was issued
on Sunday, is likely to quicken the pace of the country's farm
reforms, said an editorial in the newspaper, the ruling
Communist Party of China's mouthpiece.
CHINA DAILY
- Turnout for the first major march, organised by the
opposition camp in Hong Kong after the "Occupy" protest, was
lower than expected as the government called for a rational,
pragmatic and inclusive attitude to forge consensus for election
reform.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's policy to keep the yuan relatively
stable means the Chinese currency should have only limited room
to depreciate despite its recent falls in line with global
emerging market currencies, economists said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The Shenzhen-Hong Kong connect, that would allow traders
from the two cities to trade in the other's stock market, will
be modelled after the Shanghai-Hong Kong connect, Wu Lijun, head
the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, said during a recent visit to Hong
Kong.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- A slew of companies have published their share issue
prospectuses after the China Securities Regulatory Commission on
Friday approved a new batch of 24 initial public offerings
(IPOs) to be launched.
