SHANGHAI Feb 5

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Funds worth up to 665 billion yuan ($106.45 billion) will flow into markets after China's central bank cut reserve rate on Wednesday, according to estimates by local financial institutions.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The People's Bank of China plans to introduce a registration system for the asset-backed securitisation market, the central bank said in an internal document.

CHINA DAILY

- The introduction of individual taxpayer IDs in the Taxation Administration Law draft amendments will increase transparency and complement China's personal credit system, the paper said in an editorial.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Improving transparency in the administrative approval process is significant for promoting the rule of law, this mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said in an editorial.

($1 = 6.2472 Chinese yuan renminbi)