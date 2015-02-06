SHANGHAI Feb 6 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Sixteen listed brokerages said in their January earnings
reports that their net profit soared 211 percent to 6.46 billion
yuan ($73.58 million), exceeding market expectations.
- The State Council has approved a mixed ownership reform
plan for the China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation,
its subsidiaries said. China National Medicines Corporation
will be among the first to take part, it said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said it
found corruption, such as misuse of power for money, during its
November inspection of state-owned firms such as Dongfeng Motor
Corporation and Shenhua Group.
- Twenty-four firms will issue new shares next week which
are likely to see investors locking up 2 trillion yuan in
anticipation.
CHINA DAILY
- China plans to take new measures to support the overseas
expansion of its train makers CSR Corp and
China CNR .
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai police have smashed a gang operation in Shanghai
city and the province of Guangdong, seizing 2.4 tonnes of
methamphetamine in the city's largest ever drug bust.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.2516 Chinese yuan renminbi)
