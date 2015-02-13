SHANGHAI Feb 13 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Promoting stability and development are the keys to achieving economic and social development, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee said on Thursday.

- China's investor confidence index hit 67.7 percent in January, jumping 44.7 percent from a year earlier, China Securities Investors Protection Fund Ltd said in a report.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's insurance sector had 140 trillion yuan ($22.42 trillion) in assets at the end of 2014, up 28.5 percent from the previous year, the country's insurance regulator said. Sixty-eight firms had a solvency ratio above 150 percent.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai authorities have urged firms that manufacture or process meat and dairy products to install surveillance cameras in the factory following a food safety scandal at a supplier to fast food firms such as McDonald's and Yum Brands .

CHINA DAILY

- Jiamei Medical Group, China's largest privately-owned chain of dental clinics, plans to use a backdoor listing to go public in 2015, said Liu Jia, the company's chief executive.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)