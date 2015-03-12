SHANGHAI, March 12 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will release the details on its debt swap plan soon,
said Zhu Guangyao, the vice finance minister, on Wednesday.
China recently began allowing its local governments to swap a
total of 1 trillion yuan ($159.71 billion) of their
high-interest debts for lower-cost bonds.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Industrial Bank Co Ltd denied media reports
that it would merge with Huafu Securities - a Chinese local
brokerage firm - in a company filing published on Thursday, the
paper reported.
CHINA DAILY
- International retailers' market share in China dropped to
19 percent in 2014, down from 20 percent in 2013, the newspaper
said, citing research by Kantar Worldpanel.
- The Green Ecological Silk Road Investment Fund, the first
private-equity fund focused on environmental investments along
China's planned Silk Road, raised 30 billion yuan in its first
round of fundraising, according to the newspaper.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should strengthen its campaign to fight poverty by
adopting new technologies such as 'big data' to increase the
efficiency and accuracy of the anti-poverty campaign, an
editorial in the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party said
on Thursday.
($1 = 6.2613 Chinese yuan renminbi)
