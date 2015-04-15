SHANGHAI, April 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New trading accounts opened for Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share stock market hit 168,072 last week, up 7.66 percent from a week earlier, data from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC) showed.

- China plans to encourage local governments on the high-risk debt list to adopt "Public-private Partnerships" to lighten the load, the Ministry of Finance said in a guidance.

CHINA DAILY

- China's agricultural authority plans to assess hybrid rice varieties after a large crop failure in the country's western province of Anhui.

- China plans to improve its national security network to counter terrorism, according to guidelines issued on Monday by China's cabinet, and will include a nationwide population information database and unified credit record systems.

