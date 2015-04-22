SHANGHAI, April 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China is encouraging enterprise annuity funds to invest in long-term projects to ensure steady income flows, said Chen Liang, director of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Securities.

- China should substantially improve the quality of economic growth, Yu Yongding, Member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, wrote in a commentary.

- BOE Technology Group said it would invest 40 billion yuan ($6.45 billion) to build a new generation production line of LCD panels.

- Authorities sealed a grain warehouse with 25,000 metric tons of rice after media reports said warehouses were selling old rice as new, the newspaper reported, citing a China Central Television report.

- China should review its grain reserves scheme, after reports of two grain switching scams in north-eastern China emerged, to determine whether "the scam is only an outcome of mismanagement on Sinograin's (China Grain Reserves Corporation) part," an editorial in the newspaper said.

