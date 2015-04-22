SHANGHAI, April 22 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China is encouraging enterprise annuity funds to invest in
long-term projects to ensure steady income flows, said Chen
Liang, director of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social
Securities.
- China should substantially improve the quality of economic
growth, Yu Yongding, Member of the Chinese Academy of Social
Sciences, wrote in a commentary.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- BOE Technology Group said it would invest 40
billion yuan ($6.45 billion) to build a new generation
production line of LCD panels.
CHINA DAILY
- Authorities sealed a grain warehouse with 25,000 metric
tons of rice after media reports said warehouses were selling
old rice as new, the newspaper reported, citing a China Central
Television report.
- China should review its grain reserves scheme, after
reports of two grain switching scams in north-eastern China
emerged, to determine whether "the scam is only an outcome of
mismanagement on Sinograin's (China Grain Reserves Corporation)
part," an editorial in the newspaper said.
