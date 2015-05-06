SHANGHAI May 6 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- New trading accounts hit 2.9 million last week, 10.72
percent lower from a week earlier, according to data from the
country's official clearing house.
- Northeast Securities plans to raise up to 5
billion yuan ($805.70 million) from its mainland stock offering
for business expansion, the company said.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China's listed brokerages have raised 309.6 billion yuan
in the first four months of this year, a 152.47 percent increase
from the same period a year earlier, the paper said citing an
industry source.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China will maintain the continuity and stability of its
macroeconomic policies amid certain adjustments when entering a
"new normal" of 7 percent growth, the mouthpiece of the party
said in a commentary.
($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan renminbi)
