SHANGHAI May 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Shanghai Stock Exchange will support the development of the country's emerging industries, including helping Internet firms to list in China, the bourse said in a statement.

- Ouzhi, a financial services subsidiary of Baosteel Iron & Steel Co Ltd, has signed strategic contracts with 13 banks in Shanghai for more than 160 billion yuan ($25.78 billion) of credit, the paper reported citing the deputy manager of the company.

- China's State Council said in a directive on Thursday to push forward development of e-commerce, including lowering entry barriers and providing some financial support.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation has provided a total of $95.8 billion in insurance coverage to the country's New Silk Road projects in 2014, including $400 million of reparation, the chairman of the company told the paper.

FINANCIAL TIMES

- Local insurance funds, with a total corpus of more than 600 billion yuan, will begin to invest in China's stock market from next year, the paper said citing industry experts.

