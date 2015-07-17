SHANGHAI, July 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Several trust companies said they have suspended umbrella trusts, noting the demand for these kinds of trusts has declined, the newspaper reported.

- CITIC Securities Co said that it had issued 8.5 billion yuan ($1.37 billion) worth of five-year subordinated bonds on Thursday, at a yield of 5.0 percent.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China will encourage private companies to invest in the research, production and maintenance of weapons, the paper said, citing Xu Zhanbin, vice president of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.

CHINA DAILY

- China's outbound direct investment in the non-financial sector rose to $56 billion in the first half of 2015, up 29.2 percent from the previous year, the newspaper reported, citing officials.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)