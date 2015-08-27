SHANGHAI Aug 27 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China and Thailand plan to sign a railway building
contract in September, with a groundbreaking ceremony expected
to be held at the end of October, said Zhu Xijun, general
manager at China Railway Construction Corp.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Foreign funds invested over 23.8 billion yuan ($3.71
billion) into China's stock market via the "Shanghai and Hong
Kong stock connect" this week after China's stock index dived to
an eight-month low, according to the newspaper.
SECURITIES NEWS
- BYD Co Ltd posted a 29 percent profit increase
to 466 million yuan ($72.70 million) in the first half of this
year, the company said in its earnings report.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's regulators should use legal means to protect
investors and create a positive market order to win the trust of
investors, the newspaper said in a commentary.
($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
