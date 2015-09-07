SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Passenger demand in international aviation grew 8.6 percent year-on-year in July, according to the International Air Transport Association. The demand in China grew 6.5 percent in spite of the country's slowing economy. However, global revenue from first class and business class tickets is decreasing.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese officials will be prohibited from giving expensive moon cakes, a common seasonal treat, during the mid-Autumn festival later this month, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China will close down around 150 heavy polluting facilities in Shanghai's Pudong district by the end of 2016, as the country tries to tackle choking air pollution and tainted water and soil, according to the Shanghai Economy and Informatisation Commission. The polluting firms are all near the new Walt Disney Co resort set to open next year.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- There were 1,531 land transactions in August, 40 percent less than a year earlier, according to a calculation by the China Index Academy based on deals in 300 cities around China.

