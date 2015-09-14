SHANGHAI, Sept 14 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's new yuan loans could increase over the next several months as the country's central bank continues with measures to lower financing costs, said Li Daokui, an economics professor at the prestigious Tsinghua University.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The companies on China's growth market saw combined revenues of 209.5 billion yuan ($32.87 billion) for the first half of the year, up 29 percent from 2014, according to an analysis carried out by the stock exchange.

CHINA DAILY

- An inspection by China's graft watchdog found 24 so-called "naked officials" - those who have families living permanently overseas - at state-run China State Construction Engineering Corp. Beijing has been cracking down on the practice.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China must stick to a path of pushing deep-seated reform of the its state-owned enterprises, the newspaper which acts as a mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party said in a commentary. China released details on its SOE reform plan on Sunday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)