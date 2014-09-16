SHANGHAI, Sept 16 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's securities regulator plans to allow asset
management units of brokerages to sell products that channel
money into private equity.
- Nine government-owned companies in Yunnan province,
including Yuntianhua Group and Yunnan Coal Chemical Industry
Group Co, have publicly solicited outside investment into 33
subsidiary projects, as part of China's efforts to diversify the
ownership structure of state-owned enterprises.
CBN
- Chinese film producer Huayi Brothers Media Corp
said it would invest $130 million to set up a unit
in the United States.
CHINA SECURITIES NEWS
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved 11
companies to pursue initial public offerings.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Officials from China's government departments and
state-owned firms have been withdrawing from executive MBA
programmes after the government banned pricey training courses
in July.
