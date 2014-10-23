Oct 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Several commercial banks are expected to issue preference shares within one month and the Agricultural Bank of China LTd could be among the first batch, industry insiders said.

- Seven regulators, including the National Development Reform Commission and Ministry of Industry and Information Techonology of China, have launched a plan to promote wider adoption of green vehicles for public transportation. The regulations will promote the use of a total of 20,222 green buses from 2014 to 2015 in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region.

CHINA DAILY

- China will launch an experimental spacecraft this weekend to test a technology seen as crucial to a future lunar probe that will return to Earth with soil samples.

- Guangdong province plans to tighten rules preventing officials who have spouses and children living overseas from attaining leadership positions in government, public institutions and state-backed enterprises.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's insurance regulator has released new investment rules which include barring insurance firms from putting more than 30 percent of their total assets in related companies.

SHANGHAI DAILY

U.S. insurer American International Group plans to expand its operations from China's coastal areas to the inland and it looks to support overseas expansion of Chinese companies.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1230 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Brenda Goh and Chen Yixin; Editing by Anand Basu)