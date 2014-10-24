Oct 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange is accelerating its launch of options, with the second testing phase set to take place as early as next week, the newspaper said, citing sources.

21ST CENTURY HERALD

- China Telecom and China Unicom have been in talks for the past six months to jointly establish a content delivery network firm, the newspaper reported, citing a source in China Telecom.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Recent fibre content and labelling tests by Shanghai's quality watchdog have failed batches of clothing from brands such as Armani, Ralph Lauren and Fendi. Retailers were told to remove the items from their shelves immediately.

- More than 20 tonnes of industrial salt is believed to be on the market as normal edible salt in central China's Henan province, officials said after raiding an underground workshop in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou.

CHINA DAILY

- Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg conducted a half-hour public dialogue in the Chinese language at Tsinghua University, receiving cheers and applause from the audience.

- China plans to cooperate with several countries, including Mexico, Israel and Sweden, to expand the reach of its Beidou navigation satellite system.

