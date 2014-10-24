Oct 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange is accelerating its launch of
options, with the second testing phase set to take place as
early as next week, the newspaper said, citing sources.
21ST CENTURY HERALD
- China Telecom and China Unicom have
been in talks for the past six months to jointly establish a
content delivery network firm, the newspaper reported, citing a
source in China Telecom.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Recent fibre content and labelling tests by Shanghai's
quality watchdog have failed batches of clothing from brands
such as Armani, Ralph Lauren and Fendi. Retailers were told to
remove the items from their shelves immediately.
- More than 20 tonnes of industrial salt is believed to be
on the market as normal edible salt in central China's Henan
province, officials said after raiding an underground workshop
in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou.
CHINA DAILY
- Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg conducted a
half-hour public dialogue in the Chinese language at Tsinghua
University, receiving cheers and applause from the audience.
- China plans to cooperate with several countries, including
Mexico, Israel and Sweden, to expand the reach of its Beidou
navigation satellite system.
