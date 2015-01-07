SHANGHAI Jan 7 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China should promote further steps on financial reform,
including developing private banks and an inclusive financial
system, Premier Li Keqiang said during an inspection tour in
Guangzhou. He said China should open wider to the outside world,
with weak demand in the domestic market and increasing
competition.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- A Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect is likely to be not far
off after recent comments from Premier Li Keqiang and Hong Kong
leader Leung Chun-ying about the need and benefits of such a
scheme.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The Securities Association of China said in an
announcement that it will relax the terms for securities
companies to set up subsidiaries as well as background
requirements for shareholders.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese courts corrected the highest number of wrongful
charges and verdicts last year, during which they awarded almost
90 million yuan ($14.49 million) in compensation to people
convicted of crimes that were proved they did not commit.
- China is considering regulating and implementing standards
for electronic cigarettes, according to an official from the
State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.
($1 = 6.2125 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Chen Yixin; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)