SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Former central bank adviser Yu Yongding said a possible
outflow of wealth from the richest Chinese is the biggest
concern if China opens up the country's capital accounts.
- China's State Council said capital markets should play a
major role in driving innovation and helping China's economic
restructuring.
21ST CENTURY HERALD
- Government think-tank China Academy of Social Sciences is
predicting that the country's gross domestic product growth will
fall to 6.85 percent in the first quarter.
CHINA DAILY
- Authorities plan to speed up construction of a high-speed
rail link between Winter Olympic bid cities Beijing and
Zhangjiakou, with work forecasted to start by June, the
municipal railway authority said.
- Internet companies in China are rushing to attract Yahoo
Inc's staff after the U.S. Internet giant's
announcement that it was shutting its operations in the country.
