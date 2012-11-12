Financial Times
BBC CHAIRMAN CALLS FOR RADICAL OVERHAUL
The BBC was scrambling on Sunday to limit the damage done by
a scandal that has seen Director-General George Entwistle quit
and Chairman Lord Patten call for a "radical overhaul".
GREECE BATTLES TO AVERT 5 BLN EUROS DEFAULT
Greece is battling to raise funds to avoid defaulting on a 5
billion euros ($6.35 billion) debt repayment this week.
CALL TO RAISE COUNCIL TAX ON MANSIONS
George Osborne is being urged by leading Tory MPs to raise
council tax on mansions and expensive homes.
KKR OPENS FUNDS AIMED AT PRIVATE INVESTORS
KKR is launching two investment funds to be
distributed to individuals by Charles Schwab, the U.S.
brokerage.
APPLE AND HTC END PATENT BATTLE
Apple has settled its first patent battle over
smartphone makers using Google's Android platform.
RYANAIR'S AER LINGUS REMEDIES REJECTED
The EU is to serve formal objections against Ryanair's
third proposed takeover of Aer Lingus.
REDROW INVESTORS TAKE AIM AT DIRECTOR
Investors will on Monday register one of the biggest protest
votes this year, in a move against Redrow's senior
non-executive director.
INVESTORS RALLIED FOR XSTRATA DEAL VOTE
Xstrata and Glencore are moving to boost
shareholder turnout in an upcoming vote on their proposed
merger.
MOSCOW URGES DIRECT US-IRAN TALKS
The Russian government has for the first time publicly
encouraged the U.S. and Iran to begin direct one-to-one
negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme.