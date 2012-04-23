Financial Times
MEXICO BRIBERY CLAIMS HIT WALMART SHARES
Walmart shares tumbled nearly 5 percent and shares
in its Mexican business dropped even further as allegations of
bribery and a cover-up shook the U.S. retailer.
FACEBOOK GROWTH SLOWS AHEAD OF IPO
Facebook's revenue and profit growth are slowing,
marking a turning point for the high-growth social networking
company just weeks before its initial public offering.
CABLE AND WIRELESS NAME TO DISAPPEAR IN UK
The Cable & Wireless name is set to disappear from
the UK telecoms market after almost 80 years following
Vodafone's agreement of a 1 billion pound ($1.61
billion) cash acquisition of the group.
INVESTORS LAUNCH DEUTSCHE BANK PROTEST
Deutsche Bank's non-executive board is facing a
protest from an influential activist investor over its pay
policies and turbulent succession planning in another sign of
how global investors are challenging bank directors.
COBHAM HIRES AMERICAN CHIEF
Cobham, the UK defence and aerospace group, has
completed its five-month-long search for a chief executive by
hiring Robert Murphy from the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems
.
EX-CALPERS CHIEF ACCUSED OF FRAUD
The former head of the California Public Employees'
Retirement System, the largest U.S. pension fund, has been
slapped with civil charges accusing him of defrauding Apollo
Global, the private equity group.
VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM DEFENDS INSTAGRAM HOLDING
Andreessen Horowitz has been forced to defend its early
stake in Instagram, the photo-sharing app acquired by Facebook
this month for about $1 billion, despite the venture
capital firm receiving a more than 300-fold return in two years.
VOLVO TO EXPAND OFFERING IN CHINA
Volvo Cars will launch 10 models in China over
the next five years as it seeks to make up for lost time in the
world's largest car market, its chief executive said.