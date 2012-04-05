Financial Times
JUDGE BLASTS SFO OVER TCHENGUIZ CASE
A British high court judge has blasted the Serious Fraud
Office for "sheer incompetence" after the regulator admitted it
has "no clear record" of the information it used to obtain
search warrants against property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz.
ROTHSCHILD EYE CROSS-CHANNEL UNITY
The Rothschild family plans to secure "long-term control"
over its international banking empire by merging its French and
British assets into a single entity and implementing a new form
of governance that provides immunity from hostile takeover.
THREAT TO UK ACCESS TO VENTURE CAPITAL
European rules on state aid have jeopardised small UK
companies' access to venture capital funding worth hundreds of
millions of pounds each year, placing further strain on a sector
already starved of credit.
TESCO UNDER FIRE FROM UNEASY INVESTORS
Some of Tesco's biggest shareholders are calling on
the retailer's newly appointed chairman to address their
concerns about the culture and strategy of the group, which is
set to unveil a blueprint for its future in 10 days' time.
CONTEST OPENS FOR UK WAVE POWER PRIZE
Energy companies will be invited on Thursday to bid for a 20
million pounds prize to develop Britain's first full-scale wave
energy projects, helping to unlock a power source that ministers
believe could generate up to a fifth of the UK's energy needs.
HEALTHCARE INVESTORS EYE DEAL WITH MOSCOW
Western investors are considering teaming up with the Moscow
city government to invest in an $800 million venture designed to
overhaul the Russian capital's healthcare system.
BIG BANKS FAILED TO MEET BASEL REGULATIONS
Twenty-seven of Europe's biggest banks would have been short
of a combined 242 billion euros ($317.44 billion) in capital if
tough global bank safety rules had kicked in last year, new
research from the European Banking Authority shows.
SALARY FREEZE FOR IAG CHIEF WALSH
The salary of Willie Walsh, chief executive of International
Airlines Group, will be frozen in 2012 as he oversees a
turnaround of the airline group's underperforming Spanish
subsidiary.
NEW ICAS CHIEF CRITICISES 'COSY' AUDITOR TIES
Sir David Tweedie, one of the world's most prominent
accountants, has added his voice to criticism of the
decades-long relationships that bind auditors to the companies
they are supposed to be vetting.