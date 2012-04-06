Financial Times

FACEBOOK PLANS NASDAQ FOR LISTING

Facebook has chosen the Nasdaq to list its shares, under the symbol "FB", when it launches its initial public offering later this year, according to a person familiar with the decision.

SKY NEWS ADMITS HACKING OF EMAILS

Sky News, the British news channel run by BSkyB, has admitted hacking emails of individuals suspected of criminal activity but said that it did so in the public interest.

VIACOM COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT REVIVED

A U.S. court has revived Viacom's landmark $1 billion copyright infringement complaint against Google's YouTube subsidiary, throwing open a case that has long symbolised the distrust and resentment felt by parts of the media industry towards the search company.

MORGAN STANLEY BROADENS CLAWBACK RULES

Morgan Stanley has unveiled a slate of changes to the way it pays its top executives, broadening its ability to "claw back" bonuses and more closely linking pay to the performance of the bank.

CITI 'DEFICIENT' ON MONEY LAUNDERING RULES

Citigroup has been accused of failing to comply with rules intended to stop money laundering and the financing of international terrorism.

BLUEGOLD HEDGE FUND LIQUIDATES PORTFOLIO

BlueGold Capital, one of the world's largest commodity hedge funds, is liquidating its portfolio and returning money to investors.