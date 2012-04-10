Financial Times
ABI WARNS OVER BARCLAYS' PAY DEAL
Shareholder unease about the pay deals granted to bosses at
Barclays intensified on Tuesday as a leading group of
big UK institutional investors flagged its concerns about the
bank's pay policy ahead of its annual meeting in a fortnight.
UNILEVER END STAND-OFF OVER PENSIONS
Unilever has struck a deal with two of the biggest
unions representing its employees to cut pension benefits after
a seven-month stand-off with workers that saw the Anglo-Dutch
multinational suffer its first nationwide strikes.
GOLDMAN'S CO-HEAD OF M&A RETIRES
Yoel Zaoui, one of Goldman Sachs' most senior
dealmakers, is leaving the bank after a 24-year career advising
on some of the biggest deals in global mergers and acquisitions.
HSBC IN TALKS OVER PAKISTAN AND KOREA
HSBC is in talks to sell all of its operations in
Pakistan and is closing in on a sale of its South Korean retail
and wealth management businesses to the Korea Development Bank,
the UK-listed bank said on Tuesday.
LOGICA BOSSES TURN DOWN BONUSES
The top management of Logica turned down bonuses
worth nearly 1 million pounds ($1.58 million) under pressure
from shareholders after a year in which the UK-based IT services
company lost a third of its value and announced 1,300
redundancies.
RIELLO SEEKS TO EXPAND GLOBAL PRESENCE
Riello, a leading producer of titanium-cutting machines for
the aerospace industry, is seeking a new strategic shareholder,
in a move that could allow a Chinese company to make a key move
in this sector.
SONY WARNS OF WORST EVER FULL-YEAR LOSS
The scale of challenges facing Sony were
underscored by a warning from the electronics and entertainment
group that it expects to make a 520 billion yen net loss for its
just-ended financial year, its worst deficit ever.
FITNESS FIRST PONDERS CVA TO TRIM RENTS
Fitness First, the indebted gym chain owned by private
equity firm BC Partners, is considering using a legal
mechanism to cut rental payments for some of its 140 UK clubs
ahead of a likely takeover by lenders in May.