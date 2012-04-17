Financial Times
MADRID THREATENS TO INTERVENE IN REGIONS
Madrid has threatened to seize budgetary control of wayward
Spanish regions as early as May if they flout deficit limits,
officials said - as investors took fright at the fragility of
some euro zone economies.
COBALT TUMBLES AFTER ANGOLA REVELATIONS
Shares in Cobalt International Energy fell more than
10 percent on Monday following news that three of the most
powerful officials in Angola have held concealed interests in
the Goldman Sachs -backed group's oil venture in the
African country.
EVERCORE OUTLINES FIVE-YEAR GROWTH PLAN
Evercore Partners has outlined an ambitious
expansion plan as the U.S. investment bank seeks to join the
ranks of the largest independent investment banks by potentially
doubling its number of partners.
CHARITIES WARN OSBORNE OVER TAX MOVE
British finance minister George Osborne will be rebuffed by
the voluntary sector if he pushes ahead with attempts to
mitigate the effect of capping tax relief on charitable
donations rather than exempting their organisations entirely,
charities and experts have warned.
LME EYES RENMINBI MOVE FOR METALS
The London Metal Exchange is considering offering traders
the chance to settle its contracts in the Chinese renminbi, a
move that could lead to its dropping sterling after 135 years.
KOREA'S KT SEEKS OVERSEAS EXPANSION
The chairman of Korea's largest phone and internet group by
sales plans to counter KT Corp's stalling growth by
selling IT consulting services and mobile content in a fresh bid
to expand globally.
PANDIT PLAYS DOWN HIGHER CITI PAYOUT HOPES
Citigroup might not increase its payout to
shareholders at all this year, Vikram Pandit, chief executive,
has warned, even as the bank reported improved first-quarter
earnings.
AQUASCUTUM TO BE PUT INTO ADMINISTRATION
Aquascutum will be placed into administration as early as
Tuesday, say two people familiar with the company's plans,
putting about 250 jobs at risk and threatening the possible
demise of a classic British clothing brand.
CUCINELLI LAUNCHES MILAN IPO
Brunello Cucinelli, an Italian maker of luxury cashmere
sweaters worn by Prince William and James Bond star Daniel
Craig, attempted to reopen Italy's IPO market on Monday on the
back of booming sales for luxury goods.