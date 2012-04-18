LONDON, April 17 Financial Times
SUPPLY CHAIN BLOW TO CARMAKERS
Automakers are scrambling to avert a shock to their global
supply chain caused by a shortage of a critical resin used in
car parts.
YPF SWOOP FOLLOWED FAILURE OF CHINA DEAL
Repsol tried to sell a controlling stake in its
Argentinian oil company to a Chinese energy group before it was
nationalised by Buenos Aires, according to two people familiar
with the talks.
RIVAL CHIEF TO HEAD PANMURE GORDON
Panmure Gordon, the UK stockbroker, will on
Wednesday announce the appointment of Philip Wale, currently
head of rival Seymour Pierce, as its new chief executive.
CANADIAN APPROACHED FOR TOP BOE JOB
Mark Carney, the governor of Canada's central bank, has been
informally approached as a potential candidate to replace Sir
Mervyn King as head of the Bank of England in June next year.
GOLDMAN ADDS CAUTION TO RISK APPETITE
Goldman Sachs' daily value at risk - a measure of the
trading risk assumed by the Wall Street bank - fell to the
lowest level since before the financial crisis, surprising
analysts and prompting questions over whether the bank is
quietly tweaking the way it does business ahead of new rules and
regulation.
JAPAN OFFERS $60 BILLION TO BOOST IMF FIREPOWER
Japan is to give $60 billion to the International Monetary
Fund's effort to expand its resources, pledging to lead the
global effort to prevent the sovereign debt crisis in Europe
damaging economies around the world.
VODAFONE ESCALATES TAX DISPUTE WITH INDIA
Vodafone has threatened legal proceedings against
India's government under a bilateral investment treaty in a move
that further escalates the group's campaign against proposed tax
changes.
LNG PLANT TO BE FIRST IN US FOR 40 YEARS
Construction at the first liquefied natural gas export
facility to be built in the U.S. for more than 40 years is set
to start within three months, the chief executive of the company
behind the project has said, after it secured its final approval
from the U.S. energy regulator.