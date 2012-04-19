Financial Times
SPAIN EYES RETALIATION FOR YPF SEIZURE
Spain's cabinet meets on Friday to decide how to retaliate
against Argentina's seizure of Repsol's YPF subsidiary
with José Manuel Soria, the industry minister, saying measures
would target trade and energy supplies.
SFO'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE QUITS SUDDENLY
Phillippa Williamson, chief executive of the Serious Fraud
Office, has stepped down unexpectedly, only days before its
director is also due to leave.
CHESAPEAKE CHIEF'S LOANS IN SPOTLIGHT
The chief executive of Chesapeake Energy, one of
America's largest gas producers, has borrowed up to $1.1 billion
in previously undisclosed loans secured against stakes in the
company's wells, raising concerns about potential conflicts of
interest.
ACKMAN PLANS 2013 LISTING FOR $4 BILLION FUND
Pershing Square Capital, the $11 billion hedge fund run by
high-profile U.S. activist investor Bill Ackman, is planning a
$4 billion public flotation for a new fund in January 2013.
C&WC CONSIDERS HALVING PAYOUT
Cable & Wireless Communications is likely to cut its
dividend at its full-year results next month to help retain cash
in the UK-listed group to cover investment needs in its
international telecoms business.
IMF SEES BANKS DELEVERAGING BY $2.6 TRILLION
A drastic contraction of European bank balance sheets during
the next 18 months could jeopardise financial stability and
economic growth in Europe and beyond, according to forecasts
from the International Monetary Fund.
TESCO ENDS ERA OF EXPANSION
Tesco has outlined plans to to revive its
performance in the UK and scale back its aggressive supermarket
openings under a new strategic blueprint set by chief executive
Philip Clarke.
NEWS CORP FOREIGN INVESTORS LOSE VOTES
News Corp will strip all foreign holders of its B
shares of half of their voting rights with immediate effect to
avoid breaching foreign ownership limits on holders of U.S.
broadcasting licences.
FSA HEAD TARGETS 'SHADOW BANKING'
The chairman of the UK's Financial Services Authority will
on Thursday launch a fresh attack on the freewheeling "shadow
banking" sector focusing on the need for tighter regulation of
repurchase - or repo - funding mechanisms.