SPAIN EYES RETALIATION FOR YPF SEIZURE

Spain's cabinet meets on Friday to decide how to retaliate against Argentina's seizure of Repsol's YPF subsidiary with José Manuel Soria, the industry minister, saying measures would target trade and energy supplies.

SFO'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE QUITS SUDDENLY

Phillippa Williamson, chief executive of the Serious Fraud Office, has stepped down unexpectedly, only days before its director is also due to leave.

CHESAPEAKE CHIEF'S LOANS IN SPOTLIGHT

The chief executive of Chesapeake Energy, one of America's largest gas producers, has borrowed up to $1.1 billion in previously undisclosed loans secured against stakes in the company's wells, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

ACKMAN PLANS 2013 LISTING FOR $4 BILLION FUND

Pershing Square Capital, the $11 billion hedge fund run by high-profile U.S. activist investor Bill Ackman, is planning a $4 billion public flotation for a new fund in January 2013.

C&WC CONSIDERS HALVING PAYOUT

Cable & Wireless Communications is likely to cut its dividend at its full-year results next month to help retain cash in the UK-listed group to cover investment needs in its international telecoms business.

IMF SEES BANKS DELEVERAGING BY $2.6 TRILLION

A drastic contraction of European bank balance sheets during the next 18 months could jeopardise financial stability and economic growth in Europe and beyond, according to forecasts from the International Monetary Fund.

TESCO ENDS ERA OF EXPANSION

Tesco has outlined plans to to revive its performance in the UK and scale back its aggressive supermarket openings under a new strategic blueprint set by chief executive Philip Clarke.

NEWS CORP FOREIGN INVESTORS LOSE VOTES

News Corp will strip all foreign holders of its B shares of half of their voting rights with immediate effect to avoid breaching foreign ownership limits on holders of U.S. broadcasting licences.

FSA HEAD TARGETS 'SHADOW BANKING'

The chairman of the UK's Financial Services Authority will on Thursday launch a fresh attack on the freewheeling "shadow banking" sector focusing on the need for tighter regulation of repurchase - or repo - funding mechanisms.