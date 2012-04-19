Financial Times

BRUSSELS APPROVES $2.2 BILLION SONY-EMI DEAL

A Sony-led consortium won European Union clearance on Thursday for its $2.2 billion purchase of EMI's music publishing business, giving unexpectedly early antitrust approval to one half of a deal to split the independent British music group.

MOSCOW TO BRING SPILL CHARGES AGAINST TNK-BP

Moscow has ordered that charges be brought against TNK-BP , BP's Russian oil venture, over damages caused by oil spills in Siberia.

SEC CONSIDERS CASE AGAINST EGAN-JONES

Egan-Jones and the credit rating agency's founder may face civil charges for allegedly filing misleading information in its 2008 application to rate asset-backed securities and sovereign debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

QATARI WEALTH FUND ADDS 5 PERCENT TIFFANY'S STAKE

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has made its first big investment in a U.S. public company by acquiring a 5.2 percent stake in Tiffany, the jewellery retailer known for its diamond rings and blue, ribboned boxes.

UK REGULATORS URGE TAKEOVER TRANSPARENCY

Companies and bankers have been encouraged by UK regulators to share takeover plans more freely with investors in the wake of G4S's 5.2 billion pound ($8.35 billion) failed bid for Danish cleaning company ISS.

GOLDMAN SACHS TO SELL PETERSHILL FUND

Goldman Sachs is in late-stage negotiations over the sale of its Petershill fund, a high-profile investment vehicle which owns stakes in some of the world's most successful hedge fund managers.

CONCORDIA SALVAGE AWARD EXPECTED

The contract for one of the most challenging and costly salvage operations ever mounted is expected to be awarded this weekend as Italian officials and insurance companies select the winner of a tender to recover the Costa Concordia cruise liner, which sank off Tuscany in January.

BARCLAYS INVESTORS FORCE BONUS RULES

Shareholders in Barclays have forced the British bank to accept tougher bonus conditions and promise higher dividends, highlighting how the balance of power between investors and managers is shifting at some of the biggest global banks.

MPS SEEK SAY IN CHOICE OF BANK GOVERNOR

British finance minister George Osborne has been warned not to ignore the will of parliament in appointing a new Bank of England governor, as debate intensified at Westminster over whether a foreign candidate - possibly Mark Carney of Canada's central bank - should be considered for the post.