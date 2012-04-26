Financial Times
UK'S OSBORNE HOLDS FAST DESPITE DOUBLE DIP
British finance minister George Osborne said he had no
intention of easing the government's deficit reduction plan on
Wednesday after the economy plunged into a double-dip recession
and the longest downturn for more than a century.
UK BANKS TAKE PROVISIONS FOR PPI PAST 6 BILLION POUNDS
Three of the UK's biggest banks are braced to increase their
provisions for mis-sold loan insurance by as much as a third
following a sharp rise in the number of complaints received in
recent weeks.
IMF SAYS SPANISH BANKS MUST GO FURTHER
Despite a wave of forced mergers and compulsory provisions
some of Spain's savings banks still pose a threat to financial
stability and must strengthen their balance sheets, according to
an International Monetary Fund report.
VETERAN INVESTOR FLOWERS LEAVES US FOR LONDON
Christopher Flowers, the veteran private equity investor,
has moved to London from the United States, seeing a shift in
the balance of investment opportunities to Europe.
ITALIAN COMPANIES ARE FORCED INTO BOARD SHAKE-UPS
Executives from many of Italy's most powerful companies are
being forced to resign their board seats by a law that takes aim
at the culture of cross-shareholdings which the government
considers a threat to financial stability.
GOLDMAN BOSS SAYS HE WILL STAY ON
Lloyd Blankfein has broken his two-year media silence,
insisting he has no plans to step down as chairman or chief
executive of Goldman Sachs.
BOLT BOOSTS VIRGIN MEDIA SUBSCRIBERS
Customer numbers at Virgin Media climbed at their
fastest rate in two years on the back of an advertising campaign
with sprinter Usain Bolt highlighting its high-speed broadband
services ahead of the Olympics.