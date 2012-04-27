Financial Times
BARCLAYS AND DEUTSCHE IN MAIDEN LANE BUY
Barclays and Deutsche Bank have won a
chunk of complex commercial mortgage securities at the heart of
the controversial government bailout of AIG.
EU SEEKS FASTER SOLVENCY II COMPLIANCE
European insurers are facing a squeeze on the amount of time
they have to comply with the sector's biggest regulatory
shake-up yet, as Brussels prepares to change the implementation
timetable.
KEY U.S. STATES FACE SLOW JOB GROWTH
Job growth in the 14 states pivotal to the presidential
election has advanced at a slower pace than in the rest of the
U.S. over the past year, a potential source of concern for
President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.
BARCLAYS QUARTERLY PROFITS RISE TO 2.4 BILLION POUNDS
Barclays provided some welcome news for investors
ahead of what is set to be a stormy annual meeting on Friday as
it revealed a sharp rise in underlying first-quarter profits.
INVESTORS TURN HEAT ON MAN CHIEF
Leading shareholders of Man Group, Europe's biggest
hedge fund manager, have warned Peter Clarke, chief executive,
he must revive the company's fortunes in the coming months or
face calls to step down.
CHINA REFORM DRIVE BOOSTED BY BO'S FALL
Reformers within the Chinese Communist party are trying to
exploit the recent ousting of Bo Xilai by making constitutional
and political changes, say senior officials and people close to
party leaders.
NEW SFO DIRECTOR PLEDGES TOUGHER STANCE
The incoming director of the Serious Fraud Office David
Green has promised to pursue a more aggressive crime-fighting
strategy.
OFCOM ESCALATES PROBE INTO BSKYB
Rupert Murdoch faces a growing threat to his British media
business, after the UK communications regulator stepped up its
probe into whether British Sky Broadcasting was a "fit
and proper" owner of a broadcasting licence.