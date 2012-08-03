Financial Times
Headlines
DRAGHI PREPARES FOR FRESH BOND BUYING -
ANNAN QUITS AS UN ENVOY TO SYRIA -
TRADING GLITCH COSTS KNIGHT $440 MILLION -
SONY AND SHARP HIGHLIGHT SECTOR WOES -
HMV CEO QUITS AFTER SIX YEARS -
CATHOLIC FUND FAILS TO CONVINCE BELIEVERS -
SIEMENS SETS OUT 3 BLN EUR SHARE REPURCHASE -
DARLING CONSIDERED FULL RBS NATIONALISATION -
BOFA IN SETTLEMENT TALKS WITH FANNIE MAE -
Overview
DRAGHI PREPARES FOR FRESH BOND BUYING
Mario Draghi demanded euro zone governments turn to existing
rescue funds before any intervention by the ECB.
ANNAN QUITS AS UN ENVOY TO SYRIA
Kofi Annan quit as the U.N.-Arab League Joint Special Envoy
for Syria blaming politics within the U.N. Security Council.
TRADING GLITCH COSTS KNIGHT $440 MILLION
Knight Capital Group revealed a $440 million pre-tax
loss from erroneous trading positions triggered by a software
glitch.
SONY AND SHARP HIGHLIGHT SECTOR WOES
A profit warning from Sony and a massive loss
forecast from Sharp have highlighted the depth of the
problems facing Japan's consumer electronics industry.
HMV CEO QUITS AFTER SIX YEARS
HMV's CEO is quitting after six years as the
retailer's chief executive.
CATHOLIC FUND FAILS TO CONVINCE BELIEVERS
JP Morgan is to close a fund that was set up to
invest in line with Catholic beliefs.
SIEMENS SETS OUT 3 BLN EUR SHARE REPURCHASE
Siemens has started a share repurchase programme
worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) to be carried out by
the end of this year.
DARLING CONSIDERED FULL RBS NATIONALISATION
Alistair Darling came within a whisker of fully
nationalising the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
in January 2009.
BOFA IN SETTLEMENT TALKS WITH FANNIE MAE
Bank of America Corp is in talks with Fannie Mae
to resolve a dispute over bad mortgages.