FOUR-YEAR SILVER PROBE SET TO BE DROPPED

A four-year investigation into the possible manipulation of the silver market looks increasingly likely to be dropped.

LONDON STATE SCHOOLS BEST IN ENGLAND

London state schools and are now the best in England, according to Financial Times analysis.

WALL ST EYES PROTECTION AGAINST EURO EXIT

Wall Street banks are telling counterparties and borrowers to restructure contracts or find another bank as they prepare for the potential exit of a country from the euro zone.

TRADER PROBED ON LINK TO RABOBANK

A trader at the centre of rate-manipulation allegations levelled at Barclays communicated with counterparts at Rabobank, Euribor trading positions.

KEY REPO CONTRACTS MARKET FALL 14 PERCENT

The market for a key funding instrument for banks has shrunk in Europe, highlighting how reliant financial institutions in the region have become on European Central Bank support.

EURONEXT PLANS SMALL COMPANIES EXCHANGE

A new pan-European stock exchange is being planned by NYSE Euronext to plug the gap in funding for small companies.

IAG EYES AMERICAN AIRLINES STAKE

International Airlines Group is considering the case for buying a minority stake in American Airlines .

TRADERS URGE ACTION AFTER KNIGHT FIASCO

U.S. regulators are under pressure to tighten standards for the complex computer systems after the software glitch at Knight Capital.

GREEK BANK HEAD SENT SAVINGS ABROAD

The former chief executive of Greece's Agricultural Bank (ATEbank), Theodoros Pantalakis, is embroiled in political controversy after sending saving abroad.

CHINA OPENS SECRET LEADERSHIP CONCLAVE

The Chinese Communist party have convened a secretive conclave to finalise plans to hand power to a new generation of leaders.

MOUCHEL CHAIRMAN SET TO WIN BONUS

Mouchel Group said it agreed to a restructuring that will give its lenders a majority interest in the firm.