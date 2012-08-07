Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

STAN CHART ACCUSED OF HIDING IRAN DEALINGS

New York state's financial watchdog accused Standard Chartered of hiding $250 billion of transactions with the Iranian government.

BANK SCANDAL BOOSTS UK ECONOMY

Refunds of mis-sold PPI are doing more to boost Britain's economy than government initiatives to stimulate growth, official and bank data show.

NASA LANDS CURIOSITY ROBOT ROVER ON MARS

Curiosity, Nasa's $2.5 billion robotic rover, landed safely on Mars on Monday morning after a complex descent involving a parachute, retrorockets and a hovering "sky crane".

FIRMS AGREE TO INJECT $400 MLN INTO KNIGHT

A group of investors rescued Knight Capital Group in a $400 million deal that keeps the leader in U.S. equities market-making in business.

BEST BUY FOUNDER PROPOSES $9 BLN BUYOUT

Best Buy Co founder Richard Schulze on Monday offered to take the struggling U.S. electronics retailer private.

BHP IN PROTRACTED TALKS WITH HARRY WINSTON

BHP Billiton is in protracted talks with Harry Winston, the Canadian mining and retail group, about a sale of its diamond business.

ACER CHIEF TAKES AIM AT MICROSOFT SURFACE

Acer, the world's fourth largest computer manufacturer by shipments, has attacked Microsoft's planned move into tablets.

HMV MOVES TO REPLACE FINANCE DIRECTOR

HMV is close to naming Carphone Warehouse executive Ian Kenyon as its new finance director.