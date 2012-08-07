Financial Times
Headlines
STAN CHART ACCUSED OF HIDING IRAN DEALINGS -
BANK SCANDAL BOOSTS UK ECONOMY -
NASA LANDS CURIOSITY ROBOT ROVER ON MARS -
FIRMS AGREE TO INJECT $400 MLN INTO KNIGHT -
BEST BUY FOUNDER PROPOSES $9 BLN BUYOUT -
BHP IN PROTRACTED TALKS WITH HARRY WINSTON -
ACER CHIEF TAKES AIM AT MICROSOFT SURFACE -
HMV MOVES TO REPLACE FINANCE DIRECTOR -
Overview
STAN CHART ACCUSED OF HIDING IRAN DEALINGS
New York state's financial watchdog accused Standard
Chartered of hiding $250 billion of transactions with
the Iranian government.
BANK SCANDAL BOOSTS UK ECONOMY
Refunds of mis-sold PPI are doing more to boost Britain's
economy than government initiatives to stimulate growth,
official and bank data show.
NASA LANDS CURIOSITY ROBOT ROVER ON MARS
Curiosity, Nasa's $2.5 billion robotic rover, landed safely
on Mars on Monday morning after a complex descent involving a
parachute, retrorockets and a hovering "sky crane".
FIRMS AGREE TO INJECT $400 MLN INTO KNIGHT
A group of investors rescued Knight Capital Group in
a $400 million deal that keeps the leader in U.S. equities
market-making in business.
BEST BUY FOUNDER PROPOSES $9 BLN BUYOUT
Best Buy Co founder Richard Schulze on Monday
offered to take the struggling U.S. electronics retailer
private.
BHP IN PROTRACTED TALKS WITH HARRY WINSTON
BHP Billiton is in protracted talks with Harry
Winston, the Canadian mining and retail group, about a
sale of its diamond business.
ACER CHIEF TAKES AIM AT MICROSOFT SURFACE
Acer, the world's fourth largest computer
manufacturer by shipments, has attacked Microsoft's
planned move into tablets.
HMV MOVES TO REPLACE FINANCE DIRECTOR
HMV is close to naming Carphone Warehouse
executive Ian Kenyon as its new finance director.