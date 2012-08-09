Financial Times

Headlines

STAN CHART SEEKS ADVICE OVER COUNTERSUIT -

MAOIST PROTESTERS SHOW SUPPORT FOR BO -

HP IN $8 BILLION WRITEDOWN ON SERVICES ARM -

MAN UTD DUAL CLASS SHARES RAISE CONCERNS -

CARLYLE RAISES MOST FUNDS SINCE 2008 -

KING QUESTIONS STAN CHART PROBE -

BANK OF ENGLAND CUTS GROWTH FORECAST -

BRAZIL'S CENTRAL BANK STAFF GO ON STRIKE -

NY TIMES NEARS DEAL TO SELL DIGITAL UNIT -

NEWS CORP IN $2.8 BLN PUBLISHING WRITEDOWN -

Overview

STAN CHART SEEKS ADVICE OVER COUNTERSUIT

Standard Chartered has sought advice about whether it can pursue a legal action against the U.S. regulator.

MAOIST PROTESTERS SHOW SUPPORT FOR BO

A small group of Maoist protesters from all over China met near the courthouse to demonstrate their support for the wife of Bo Xilai.

HP IN $8 BILLION WRITEDOWN ON SERVICES ARM

Hewlett Packard raised its third-quarter earnings forecast on Wednesday and said it was writing down the value of its services business by $8 billion.

MAN UTD DUAL CLASS SHARES RAISE CONCERNS

The initial public offering of Manchester United is on track to be finalised by Thursday evening.

CARLYLE RAISES MOST FUNDS SINCE 2008

The Washington-based private equity group Carlyle Group has had its best quarter for fundraising since 2008.

KING QUESTIONS STAN CHART PROBE

BOE Governor Mervyn King has questioned the approach of the U.S. regulator that accused Standard Chartered of breaching sanctions.

BANK OF ENGLAND CUTS GROWTH FORECAST

The Bank of England signalled that economic recovery will be slower and weaker than expected since the beginning of the crisis.

BRAZIL'S CENTRAL BANK STAFF GO ON STRIKE

Employees at Brazil's central bank are striking for a 23 percent pay rise to keep pace with rising prices.

NY TIMES NEARS DEAL TO SELL DIGITAL UNIT

The New York Times Co is nearing a deal to sell its flagging About Group, the digital unit housing the consumer how-to website.

NEWS CORP IN $2.8 BLN PUBLISHING WRITEDOWN

News Corp has written down the value of its publishing businesses by $2.8 billion and taken a $224 million charge to cover the costs of hacking investigations.