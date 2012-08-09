Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
BARCLAYS ANNOUNCE DAVID WALKER AS NEW CHAIRMAN
Barclays has announced the City of London grandee
Sir David Walker as its next chairman.
UN URGES US TO SLASH ETHANOL
The United Nations has called for an immediate suspension of
government-mandated U.S. ethanol production.
EXPORTS PLUNGE IN FRESH BLOW TO ECONOMY
Britain's exports fell in the second quarter, leading to its
biggest trade deficit in at least 15 years.
EX-URENCO DIRECTOR EYES STAKE BID
Plans have been made to form a consortium to buy a 66
percent stake in the government-controlled nuclear group Urenco
for as much as 7 billion euro.
CORN AND OIL AMONG TOP ASSETS IN CRISIS
The best-performing investments in the five years since the
financial crisis began in earnest has most of all been corn.
AVIVA HIT BY WRITEDOWN OF US UNIT
Aviva has taken a large writedown on the value of its
US business as it looks to sell the division.
FSA SUGGESTS LIBOR SHOULD BE SCRAPPED
Banks could be obliged to contribute to setting Libor
benchmark interest rates after a rigging scandal prompted
demands for an overhaul.
OSBORNE LOBBIES GEITHNER ON STAN CHART
George Osborne has spoken to the U.S. Treasury secretary
three times in the space of two days over the probe into
Standard Chartered.
JAPAN LENDER CAUGHT UP IN LIBOR PROBE
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi has become the latest
lender to face questions in the Libor rigging scandal.
CARLYLE GROUP TO ACQUIRE TCW FROM SOCGEN
U.S. private equity investor the Carlyle Group has
said it will acquire TCW from its French owner Societe Generale
.