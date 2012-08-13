Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
POSEN IN PARTING SHOT AT KING ON POLICY
BoE's Adam Posen says QE is preventing the British economy
from further deterioration, but calls for an additional or
better instrument.
EGYPT'S MORSI SACKS TOP MILITARY LEADERS
Egypt's new Islamist president Mohamed Morsi has sacked the
country's top two military leaders and annulled a constitutional
declaration.
OBAMA CAMPAIGN ATTACKS RYAN PICK
The Obama campaign has labelled Paul Ryan a "rightwing
ideologue," elevating Mitt Romney's choice of running-mate into
a central figure.
EU HEDGE FUNDS FACE PAY THREAT
Fund managers in Europe could be caught offguard by strict
pay curbs when the first EU attempt to regulate the industry
next year.
PROPERTY IN SPAIN AND ITALY ON THE BRINK
The Spanish and Italian commercial property markets have all
but collapsed with the number of transactions in both countries
falling more than 90 percent.
JP MORGAN DUO UNLIKELY TO ROCK THE BOAT
The new investment banking leadership at JPMorgan
aims to boost annual pre-tax profit by $1 billion within five
years.
NUMBER OF STATE SELL-OFFS CUT IN HALF
The pace of privatisation around the world has slowed
sharply, with an unprecedented number of asset sales delayed or
cancelled.
STANDARD CHARTERED PUSHES FOR SETTLEMENT
Standard Chartered is pushing for a settlement to
resolve allegations it violated U.S. sanctions.
AMERICAN AIRLINES CONSIDERS STRATEGIC OPTIONS
American Airlines will decide within weeks whether to pursue
a merger, including the "attractive option" of merging with
smaller rival U.S. Airways.
G20 PLANS RESPONSE TO RISING FOOD PRICES
G20 countries are to step in to try and co-ordinate a
response to surging food prices.