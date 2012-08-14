Financial Times
Headlines
EMAILS TELL OF FEAR OVER EADS PAYMENTS -
COALITION PLANS HOUSE-BUILDING STIMULUS -
SOCIAL MEDIA COULD TURN ATHLETE EARNINGS GOLD -
GOOGLE TO BUY FROMMER'S TRAVEL GUIDE -
BP SELLS CALIFORNIA REFINERY FOR $2.5 BLN -
WEAK EXPORTS CURB JAPANESE GROWTH
JULIUS BAER TO BUY MERRILL LYNCH ARM -
Overview
EMAILS TELL OF FEAR OVER EADS PAYMENTS
Senior EADS executives were alerted five years ago
about questionable payments made to Cayman Island bank accounts
and lavish gifts given to the Saudi Arabian royal family.
COALITION PLANS HOUSE-BUILDING STIMULUS
Britain's coalition is planning to unveil new measures next
month to stimulate the construction sector.
SOCIAL MEDIA COULD TURN ATHLETE EARNINGS GOLD
Olympic athletes are returning from the Games hoping to
extend their peak period for endorsement earnings through their
increased popularity on social media.
JULIUS BAER TO BUY MERRILL LYNCH ARM
Swiss private bank Julius Baer has agreed to
acquire Bank of America's Merrill Lynch non-U.S. wealth
management business.
GOOGLE TO BUY FROMMER'S TRAVEL GUIDE
Google has struck a deal to buy Frommer's, the
travel guides for the post-backpacking generation.
BP SELLS CALIFORNIA REFINERY FOR $2.5 BLN
BP is to sell a California oil refinery to Tesoro
of the U.S. for $2.5 billion.
WEAK EXPORTS CURB JAPANESE GROWTH
Japan's economy grew at an annualised 1.4 percent in the
second quarter against analysts' expectations of a 2.3 percent
rise.