STAN CHART SHARES BOUNCE AFTER SETTLEMENT

Standard Chartered's shares rallied on Wednesday after the bank settled allegations of wrongdoing with U.S. regulators.

UK EMPLOYMENT HITS LOWEST IN A YEAR

Unemployment in Britain fell to its lowest level in nearly a year in the second quarter.

REPUBLICAN DONOR URGES ROMNEY TO TIGHTEN BANK RULES

Paul Singer, the billionaire hedge fund manager who is one of the Republican party's most influential donors, is pressing Mitt Romney to tighten bank regulation.

RESOLUTION REVAMPS STRUCTURE

Resolution is to scrap its complex corporate structure in the face of regulatory pressure as part of revamp.

VIRGIN THREATENS TO GIVE UP ON UK RAIL

British billionaire Richard Branson attacked as "insanity" a decision to award a key mainline train service to a rival to his Virgin Trains.

BARRICK GOLD EXPLORES SALE OF AFRICA STAKE

Canada's Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold producer, has been exploring a sale of its 74 per cent stake in African Barrick.

BRAZIL UNVEIL $66 BLN STIMULUS PLAN

Brazil's government has unveiled measures to lure up to $133 billion reais ($66 billion) in private investment for road and rail projects.

FACEBOOK TRIES TO SPEED INSTAGRAM DEAL

Facebook is seeking to expedite the payout of its Instagram acquisition before the deal closes.