Financial Times
Headlines
STAN CHART SHARES BOUNCE AFTER SETTLEMENT -
UK EMPLOYMENT HITS LOWEST IN A YEAR -
REPUBLICAN DONOR URGES ROMNEY TO TIGHTEN BANK RULES -
RESOLUTION REVAMPS STRUCTURE -
VIRGIN THREATENS TO GIVE UP ON UK RAIL -
BARRICK GOLD EXPLORES SALE OF AFRICA STAKE -
BRAZIL UNVEIL $66 BLN STIMULUS PLAN -
FACEBOOK TRIES TO SPEED INSTAGRAM DEAL -
Overview
STAN CHART SHARES BOUNCE AFTER SETTLEMENT
Standard Chartered's shares rallied on Wednesday
after the bank settled allegations of wrongdoing with U.S.
regulators.
UK EMPLOYMENT HITS LOWEST IN A YEAR
Unemployment in Britain fell to its lowest level in nearly a
year in the second quarter.
REPUBLICAN DONOR URGES ROMNEY TO TIGHTEN BANK RULES
Paul Singer, the billionaire hedge fund manager who is one
of the Republican party's most influential donors, is pressing
Mitt Romney to tighten bank regulation.
RESOLUTION REVAMPS STRUCTURE
Resolution is to scrap its complex corporate
structure in the face of regulatory pressure as part of revamp.
VIRGIN THREATENS TO GIVE UP ON UK RAIL
British billionaire Richard Branson attacked as "insanity" a
decision to award a key mainline train service to a rival to his
Virgin Trains.
BARRICK GOLD EXPLORES SALE OF AFRICA STAKE
Canada's Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold
producer, has been exploring a sale of its 74 per cent stake in
African Barrick.
BRAZIL UNVEIL $66 BLN STIMULUS PLAN
Brazil's government has unveiled measures to lure up to $133
billion reais ($66 billion) in private investment for road and
rail projects.
FACEBOOK TRIES TO SPEED INSTAGRAM DEAL
Facebook is seeking to expedite the payout of its
Instagram acquisition before the deal closes.