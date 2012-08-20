Financial Times
Headlines
CALL TO LIMIT CHINA UK NUCLEAR SALE -
ANTI-JAPANESE PROTESTS SWEEP CHINA -
NORGES FUND PLANS TO TAKE ON MORE RISK -
CME PLANS EUROPE DERIVATIVES EXCHANGE -
EARNINGS PROSPECTS IN EUROPE SCALED BACK -
CATERPILLAR WARNS ON GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY -
HAY BECOME KEY US COMMODITY -
VIRGIN RAIL SEEKS REASONS FOR FRANCHISE LOSS -
TREASURY WEIGHS GERMAN 'MINI JOBS' SCHEME -
G4S TO WITHDRAW FROM PAKISTAN -
Overview
CALL TO LIMIT CHINA UK NUCLEAR SALE -
Chinese companies competing for one of the UK's biggest
nuclear projects are unlikely to end up with a majority stake in
any winning consortium.
ANTI-JAPANESE PROTESTS SWEEP CHINA
The biggest anti-Japan street protests in seven years flared
across China on Sunday.
NORGES FUND PLANS TO TAKE ON MORE RISK
The world's largest sovereign wealth fund, the Norwegian oil
fund, is planning to take on more risk.
CME PLANS EUROPE DERIVATIVES EXCHANGE
CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange
operator, will on Monday unveil plans for a European derivatives
market.
EARNINGS PROSPECTS IN EUROPE SCALED BACK
A disappointing second-quarter earnings season in Europe has
prompted analysts to scale back their expectations for earnings
growth for the rest of 2012.
CATERPILLAR WARNS ON GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY
The global economic outlook is more uncertain than at the
start of the crisis in late 2008, according to Caterpillar
.
HAY BECOME KEY US COMMODITY
Hay has become a key commodity in the U.S. agricultural
market, with price gains in drought-stressed areas outpacing
corn.
VIRGIN RAIL SEEKS REASONS FOR FRANCHISE LOSS
Virgin Rail is pushing the government to provide detailed
feedback on why it lost the contest to run the UK's West Coast
rail franchise.
TREASURY WEIGHS GERMAN 'MINI JOBS' SCHEME
British treasury ministers are considering the introduction
of German-style "mini jobs", which exempt workers from tax and
national insurance.
G4S TO WITHDRAW FROM PAKISTAN
G4S is set to pull out of Pakistan amid an
increasingly hostile environment for foreign security companies.