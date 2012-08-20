Financial Times

Headlines

CALL TO LIMIT CHINA UK NUCLEAR SALE -

ANTI-JAPANESE PROTESTS SWEEP CHINA -

NORGES FUND PLANS TO TAKE ON MORE RISK -

CME PLANS EUROPE DERIVATIVES EXCHANGE -

EARNINGS PROSPECTS IN EUROPE SCALED BACK -

CATERPILLAR WARNS ON GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY -

HAY BECOME KEY US COMMODITY -

VIRGIN RAIL SEEKS REASONS FOR FRANCHISE LOSS -

TREASURY WEIGHS GERMAN 'MINI JOBS' SCHEME -

G4S TO WITHDRAW FROM PAKISTAN -

Overview

CALL TO LIMIT CHINA UK NUCLEAR SALE -

Chinese companies competing for one of the UK's biggest nuclear projects are unlikely to end up with a majority stake in any winning consortium.

ANTI-JAPANESE PROTESTS SWEEP CHINA

The biggest anti-Japan street protests in seven years flared across China on Sunday.

NORGES FUND PLANS TO TAKE ON MORE RISK

The world's largest sovereign wealth fund, the Norwegian oil fund, is planning to take on more risk.

CME PLANS EUROPE DERIVATIVES EXCHANGE

CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange operator, will on Monday unveil plans for a European derivatives market.

EARNINGS PROSPECTS IN EUROPE SCALED BACK

A disappointing second-quarter earnings season in Europe has prompted analysts to scale back their expectations for earnings growth for the rest of 2012.

CATERPILLAR WARNS ON GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY

The global economic outlook is more uncertain than at the start of the crisis in late 2008, according to Caterpillar .

HAY BECOME KEY US COMMODITY

Hay has become a key commodity in the U.S. agricultural market, with price gains in drought-stressed areas outpacing corn.

VIRGIN RAIL SEEKS REASONS FOR FRANCHISE LOSS

Virgin Rail is pushing the government to provide detailed feedback on why it lost the contest to run the UK's West Coast rail franchise.

TREASURY WEIGHS GERMAN 'MINI JOBS' SCHEME

British treasury ministers are considering the introduction of German-style "mini jobs", which exempt workers from tax and national insurance.

G4S TO WITHDRAW FROM PAKISTAN

G4S is set to pull out of Pakistan amid an increasingly hostile environment for foreign security companies.