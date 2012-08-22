Financial Times
Headlines
GLENCORE CHALLENGES QATARIS ON STAND-OFF -
RALLY TAKES S&P TO HIGHEST IN FOUR YEARS -
LONMIN WITHDRAWS THREAT TO FIRE STRIKERS -
FED PROBES RBS OVER DEALINGS WITH IRAN -
RONGSHENG SUFFERS AFTER CHINA SLOWDOWN -
NOOK E-READERS AND EROTIC FICTION HELP B&N -
DATA UNDERMINE UK DEBT REDUCTION PLAN -
AKIN'S RAPE COMMENTS GODSEND TO OBAMA -
RYANAIR CONSIDERS PURCHASE OF STANSTED STAKE -
GENERALI SEEKS EXIT FROM US REINSURANCE -
Overview
GLENCORE CHALLENGES QATARIS ON STAND-OFF
Glencore has challenged Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund to accept its all-share offer for miner Xstrata.
RALLY TAKES S&P TO HIGHEST IN FOUR YEARS
The benchmark S&P 500 index hit its highest level in more
than four years, spurred by solid gains in energy, technology
and financial stocks.
LONMIN WITHDRAWS THREAT TO FIRE STRIKERS
Lonmin has backed down on its threat to fire
striking workers who failed to return to work by Tuesday.
FED PROBES RBS OVER DEALINGS WITH IRAN
Federal authorities in the U.S. are investigating Royal Bank
of Scotland for possible breaches of Iran sanctions.
RONGSHENG SUFFERS AFTER CHINA SLOWDOWN
Rongsheng shipbuilders added only two ships in the first six
months of 2012, evidence of how the global economic slowdown is
hitting the sector in China.
NOOK E-READERS AND EROTIC FICTION HELP B&N
Barnes & Noble can thank an erotic novel for helping
to boost traffic through its stores, lift sales of ebooks and
narrow first quarter losses.
DATA UNDERMINE UK DEBT REDUCTION PLAN
Britain's public finances deteriorated in July as
corporation tax receipts plunged.
AKIN'S RAPE COMMENTS GODSEND TO OBAMA
Republican Representative Todd Akin resisted pressure to
quit the U.S. Senate race in Missouri after saying "legitimate
rape" did not cause its victims to become pregnant.
RYANAIR CONSIDERS PURCHASE OF STANSTED STAKE
Ryanair is considering bidding for a 25 percent
stake in Stansted airport in the UK.
GENERALI SEEKS EXIT FROM US REINSURANCE
Generali has become the latest European insurer to
plan an exit from the U.S. after it put its U.S. life
reinsurance business up for sale.