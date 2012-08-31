Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

JENKINS APPOINTED TO LEAD BARCLAYS

Barclays named retail banker Antony Jenkins as chief executive on Thursday.

QATAR GROUP FALLS VICTIM TO VIRUS ATTACK

Qatar's RasGas has become the second major state-owned Middle East energy company to be hit by a severe computer virus in weeks.

ECB COULD GET POWER OVER 6,000 BANKS

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, plans to give the European Central Bank oversight of all banks in the euro zone.

DOWNING STREET COULD EASE IPO RULES

Fast-growing technology companies would be allowed to float as little as 10 percent of their business on the London Stock Exchange under proposals being weighed up by Downing Street.

GOLDMAN RETHINKS DYLAN ROYALTIES BOND

Investors have decided not to take up an unusual bond offering backed by royalties from songs penned by Bob Dylan and other musicians.

HMV BOSS TO TAKE ON TRINITY MIRROR

Simon Fox, chief executive of entertainment retailer HMV Group will take over the helm at Trinity Mirror next month.

GERMANY'S SCHAUBLE CALLS FOR CAP TO BANK BONUSES

Cash bonuses for bankers should be capped and shareholder approval required for longer-term incentive plans, Germany's finance minister said.

INSURERS FACE PAIN, ADMIRAL CHIEF SAYS

The founder of Admiral Insurance Henry Engelhardt said aggressive pricing and rising customer claims are likely to hit UK motor insurers.

TWITTER ADS TO TARGET INTERESTS

Twitter users will soon be seeing advertisements targeted to what the short-messaging site has learnt about their interests.