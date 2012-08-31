Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
JENKINS APPOINTED TO LEAD BARCLAYS
Barclays named retail banker Antony Jenkins as
chief executive on Thursday.
QATAR GROUP FALLS VICTIM TO VIRUS ATTACK
Qatar's RasGas has become the second major state-owned
Middle East energy company to be hit by a severe computer virus
in weeks.
ECB COULD GET POWER OVER 6,000 BANKS
The European Commission, the executive arm of the European
Union, plans to give the European Central Bank oversight of all
banks in the euro zone.
DOWNING STREET COULD EASE IPO RULES
Fast-growing technology companies would be allowed to float
as little as 10 percent of their business on the London Stock
Exchange under proposals being weighed up by Downing Street.
GOLDMAN RETHINKS DYLAN ROYALTIES BOND
Investors have decided not to take up an unusual bond
offering backed by royalties from songs penned by Bob Dylan and
other musicians.
HMV BOSS TO TAKE ON TRINITY MIRROR
Simon Fox, chief executive of entertainment retailer HMV
Group will take over the helm at Trinity Mirror
next month.
GERMANY'S SCHAUBLE CALLS FOR CAP TO BANK BONUSES
Cash bonuses for bankers should be capped and shareholder
approval required for longer-term incentive plans, Germany's
finance minister said.
INSURERS FACE PAIN, ADMIRAL CHIEF SAYS
The founder of Admiral Insurance Henry Engelhardt
said aggressive pricing and rising customer claims are likely to
hit UK motor insurers.
TWITTER ADS TO TARGET INTERESTS
Twitter users will soon be seeing advertisements targeted to
what the short-messaging site has learnt about their interests.