GERMAN BANKS STRUGGLE IN STRESS TESTS

Germany's banking system was shown to be far weaker than previously thought in a new round of European stress tests, raising the prospect of further taxpayer bailouts.

LLOYDS CHIEF FACES HAVING TO REAPPLY FOR HIS OWN JOB

Lloyds Banking Group's chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio is having to reapply for his own job as doctors prepare to give him the go-ahead to return to work from sick leave.

CAMERON HEADS FOR SHOWDOWN WITH SARKOZY

British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Nicolas Sarkozy were heading for a confrontation in Brussels on Thursday night over Britain's demand that any new treaty to enforce eurozone fiscal discipline also protect Britain's financial district.

GDF SUEZ LAYS OUT FIVE-YEAR PLAN IN ASIA

French utility GDF Suez is to spend up to 55 billion euros ($86 billion) globally over five years as it tries to double its size in Asia and cut its reliance on Europe, its chief executive Gerard Mestrallet said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.

FORD TO RESUME DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

Ford Motor has passed another milestone in its dramatic turnround by resuming dividend payments after more than five years.

WELLS FARGO REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH REGULATORS

Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $148 million to settle allegations of rigged bids in the U.S. municipal bond market by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WARNER MUSIC COOLS DOWN ON SALE TALK

Warner Music's new owners have cooled speculation that they could sell its music publishing business to defray the cost of Len Blavatnik's $3.3 billion buy-out, as they said the group had a strong independent future even after losing out in the auction for EMI.

TEPCO FACES RENEWED PRESSURE OVER STATE AID

Tokyo Electric Power, owner of Japan's tsunami-crippled nuclear plant, is facing renewed financial pressures that could prompt the government to inject capital and effectively nationalise the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

DELAYS HIT DEUTSCHE BAHN'S LONDON TIMETABLE

Deutsche Bahn, the German state-owned rail operator, has put back plans to launch services between London and Frankfurt by two years. The decision follows delays in the development of the new train that the company is planning to run through the Channel tunnel.