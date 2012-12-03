Financial Times
Headlines
UK'S EURO TRADE SUPREMACY UNDER ATTACK
UK FIN MINISTER PROMISES TAX RISE FOR RICH
JAPAN BANK CHIEF WARNS ON BOND EXPOSURE
FORMER GREEK PM DENIES SWISS CASH CLAIMS
UK'S CAMERON URGES EDITORS TO ACT FAST
DELTA IN TALKS TO BUY VIRGIN STAKE
MURDOCH'S UK NEWSPAPER CHIEF RESIGNS
TELEFONICA TO LIST PART OF LATAM ARM
FRENCH UNIONS ATTACK ARCELORMITTAL DEAL
Overview
UK'S EURO TRADE SUPREMACY UNDER ATTACK
London should be deposed as the euro's main financial centre
so the euro zone can "control" most financial business in the
region, France's central bank governor told the FT.
UK FIN MINISTER PROMISES TAX SQUEEZE ON RICH
UK Finance Minister George Osborne has promised a new tax
squeeze on the rich and a further reduction in welfare spending,
ahead of next week's Autumn Statement.
JAPAN BANK CHIEF WARNS ON BOND EXPOSURE
The CEO of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi has underlined the risk
facing Japanese banks from their vast holdings of government
bonds and said that the bank would struggle to reduce its
exposure.
FORMER GREEK PM DENIES SWISS CASH CLAIMS
The family of former prime minister George Papandreou has
denied newspaper reports that his 89-year-old mother was the
beneficial owner of a 550 million euro Swiss account.
CAMERON URGES EDITORS TO ACT FAST
UK Prime Minister David Cameron will this week urge
newspaper editors to create a powerful independent press
regulator, amid pressure for him to introduce a press law.
DELTA IN TALKS TO BUY VIRGIN STAKE
Delta Air Lines is in talks to buy Singapore
Airlines' 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic, said
three people familiar with the matter.
MURDOCH'S UK NEWSPAPER CHIEF RESIGNS
Tom Mockridge has resigned as CEO of News Corp's UK
newspaper arm, people familiar with his decision said, after not
being chosen to lead the publishing company News Corp is
expected to spin off.
TELEFONICA TO LIST PART OF LATAM ARM
Telefónica is working on plans to list 10-15
percent of its Latin American operations in an attempt to show
that markets have undervalued the indebted Spanish telecoms
group.
FRENCH UNIONS ATTACK ARCELORMITTAL DEAL
Trade unions have denounced the last-minute deal struck
between France's government and ArcelorMittal over the
future of one of the steelmaker's French plants.