Financial Times
Headlines
UK FINANCE MINISTER TO EXTEND AUSTERITY INTO 2018
TESCO SIGNALS END OF AMERICAN DREAM
HOPES RISE OF CUTS IN PENSION DEFICITS
PANEL PILLORIES FORMER HBOS CHAIRMAN
SCHAUBLE PUTS BANKING UNION IN DOUBT
ABRAMOVICH BUYS NORILSK STAKE TO END STRIFE
BUFFET SEEKS $1BLN IN DAMAGES FROM SWISS RE
FED EYES MORE LONG-TERM DEBT FOR BANKS
INTERSNACK HUNGRY FOR KP SNACKS DEAL
Overview
UK FINANCE MINISTER TO EXTEND AUSTERITY INTO 2018
George Osborne will be forced to extend austerity deep into
the next parliament, as he presents a bleak Autumn Statement
against the backdrop of weaker growth and a larger deficit.
TESCO SIGNALS END OF AMERICAN DREAM
Philip Clarke, chief executive of Britain's biggest
retailer, is expected to announce a strategic review of Fresh &
Easy, alongside its third-quarter trading update on Wednesday.
HOPES RISE OF CUTS IN PENSION DEFICITS
Companies might be able to slash the deficits on their
pension schemes at the stroke of a pen after a consultation to
be unveiled by chancellor George Osborne on Wednesday.
PANEL PILLORIES FORMER HBOS CHAIRMAN
Lord Stevenson, former chairman of HBOS, was pilloried by
Parliament after letters emerged in which he assured the City
watchdog that the bank was secure just six months before its
collapse.
SCHAUBLE PUTS BANKING UNION IN DOUBT
Plans to create a eurozone banking union stalled on Tuesday
after Germany's finance minister cautioned over moving too
quickly, casting doubts over whether the EU would seal a deal in
2012.
ABRAMOVICH BUYS NORILSK STAKE TO END STRIFE
Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire owner of Chelsea
football club, has agreed to buy a 7.3 percent stake in Norilsk
Nickel in a deal to end the company's long-running
shareholder conflict.
BUFFET SEEKS $1BLN IN DAMAGES FROM SWISS RE
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is claiming as
much as $1bn in damages from Swiss Re, the reinsurer
it propped up during the financial crisis with an emergency
capital injection.
FED EYES MORE LONG-TERM DEBT FOR BANKS
US bank regulators are joining fellow bank supervisors in
examining proposals to force the largest and most complex
financial institutions to fund themselves with more long-term
debt.
INTERSNACK HUNGRY FOR KP SNACKS DEAL
KP Snacks is about to be sold to German snacks maker
Intersnack, paving the way for a possible disposal of the rest
of United Biscuits' brands, including McVitie's Jaffa
cakes next year, people familiar with the matter said.