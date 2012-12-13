Financial Times

Headlines

FED LINKS RATES TO US UNEMPLOYMENT -

SANTS JOINS BARCLAYS IN COMPLIANCE ROLE -

TREASURY OPEN TO CARNEY RADICALISM -

BROOKS GETS 11 MLN POUND PACKAGE FOR LOSS OF JOB -

BUMI PREFERS BAKRIES' PLAN TO ROTHSCHILD -

MITTAL UPBEAT ON US GROWTH PROSPECTS -

BP BACK IN RUNNING FOR ABU DHABI CONTRACT -

EE PLANS TO EXTEND 4G NETWORK REACH -

MORRISON SETTLES ON NEW FINANCE DIRECTOR -

DOWNING STREET IN BATTLE WITH TELEGRAPH -

Overview

FED LINKS RATES TO US UNEMPLOYMENT

The U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates at close to zero until unemployment falls below 6.5 percent in a historic change to monetary policy.

SANTS JOINS BARCLAYS IN COMPLIANCE ROLE

Barclays has appointed Hector Sants, former boss of British regulator the FSA, to oversee its compliance and relationship with governments and regulators.

TREASURY OPEN TO CARNEY RADICALISM

Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has offered a glimpse of the policy ideas he might bring to the Bank of England when he takes over as governor next year.

BROOKS GETS 11 MLN POUND PACKAGE FOR LOSS OF JOB

Rebekah Brooks received a compensation package worth 10.9 million pounds ($17.57 million) after she resigned as chief executive of News International.

BUMI PREFERS BAKRIES' PLAN TO ROTHSCHILD

Bumi is backing the Bakries over financier Nat Rothschild as it seeks to end a year-long shareholder war over corporate governance.

MITTAL UPBEAT ON US GROWTH PROSPECTS

U.S. manufacturing is poised to reap the benefits of cheaper energy, says Lakshmi Mittal, the chairman and chief executive of ArcelorMittal.

BP BACK IN RUNNING FOR ABU DHABI CONTRACT

BP is back in the running for Abu Dhabi's onshore oil concession after its unexpected earlier omission from a bidding round.

EE PLANS TO EXTEND 4G NETWORK REACH

EE, Britain's largest phone operator, will double the number of cities that can access its 4G network as it accelerates plans ahead of the state auction of frequencies.

MORRISON SETTLES ON NEW FINANCE DIRECTOR

Wm Morrison, the supermarket group, is poised to name Trevor Strain as its new finance director.

DOWNING STREET IN BATTLE WITH TELEGRAPH

Downing Street was in a battle with The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday after claims it had warned the newspaper not to run a critical story about the culture secretary Maria Miller.