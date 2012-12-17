Financial Times

Headlines

US BANKS CALL FOR EASING OF BASEL III -

PRICE TAG OF 1 BLN POUNDS ON MILITARY AIRWAVES -

LDP CRUSHES RIVALS IN JAPANESE POLL -

BANKERS FORCED TO CROWD ROUND IPO TABLES -

INSURERS ISSUE 'TOO BIG TO FAIL' WARNING -

BP SEEKS CONTRACT REVAMP ON IRAQ OILFIELD -

MERKEL WARNS ON COST OF WELFARE -

UK BANKS FACE THREAT OF FORCED BREAK-UP -

HOUSING MARKET LIKELY TO IMPROVE IN 2013 -

Overview

US BANKS CALL FOR EASING OF BASEL III

U.S. banks are making a last-minute push to ease new global liquidity requirements, arguing that they would need to come up with an additional $800 billion.

PRICE TAG OF 1 BLN POUNDS ON MILITARY AIRWAVES

The British treasury stands to raise as much as 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) by selling Ministry of Defence airwaves currently reserved for military purposes.

LDP CRUSHES RIVALS IN JAPANESE POLL

Japan's Liberal Democratic party has crushed the ruling Democrats in an election landslide.

BANKERS FORCED TO CROWD ROUND IPO TABLES

The number of investment banks working on individual initial public share offerings has reached a record high as bankers scramble for work amid a dearth of global deal activity.

INSURERS ISSUE 'TOO BIG TO FAIL' WARNING

Insurers are conducting a war of words with regulators trying to prevent a repeat of AIG's collapse, as the industry makes a last-ditch effort to avoid capital surcharges.

BP SEEKS CONTRACT REVAMP ON IRAQ OILFIELD

BP is seeking to change the terms of its contract with the Iraq government for the super giant Rumaila oilfield.

MERKEL WARNS ON COST OF WELFARE

Europe will have to "work very hard" to maintain the most generous welfare system in the world and remain globally competitive, said Angela Merkel, the German chancellor.

UK BANKS FACE THREAT OF FORCED BREAK-UP

UK banks are facing the backstop threat of a break-up if they fail to comply with the proposed ringfencing of their retail operations.

HOUSING MARKET LIKELY TO IMPROVE IN 2013

An improved and more balanced housing market will emerge in 2013, despite sellers slashing asking prices this month in the biggest fall seen for more than a decade.