Financial Times
Headlines
UBS PAYS PRICE FOR 'EPIC' SCANDAL -
GREECE FACES 'MAKE OR BREAK' YEAR -
APAX CALLS TIME ON DRIVE FOR 9 BLN EURO FUND -
EX-PORSCHE BOSSES CHARGED OVER VW BID -
GM BUYS BACK $5.5 BLN IN TREASURY SHARES -
BOE GOVERNOR TO GET 250,000 POUNDS FOR HOUSING -
BBC WAS IN 'CHAOS' OVER SAVILE SCANDAL -
GETCO ACQUIRES KNIGHT FOR $1.8 BLN -
Overview
UBS PAYS PRICE FOR 'EPIC' SCANDAL
UBS agreed to pay a record $1.5 billion to U.S.,
UK and Swiss regulators to settle allegations of "pervasive" and
"epic" efforts to manipulate interbank lending rates.
GREECE FACES 'MAKE OR BREAK' YEAR
Next year will be "a make or break" year for Greece's future
as a member of the euro zone, Yannis Stournaras, the country's
finance minister, has said.
APAX CALLS TIME ON DRIVE FOR 9 BLN EURO FUND
The intensifying struggle by private equity groups to raise
funds has spurred plans by Apax Partners to call time on its
current fund marketing push.
EX-PORSCHE BOSSES CHARGED OVER VW BID
Two former Porsche executives have been charged
with market manipulation after a lengthy investigation into an
attempt to take over the much larger Volkswagen.
GM BUYS BACK $5.5 BLN IN TREASURY SHARES
General Motors revealed on Wednesday it would pay
$5.5 billion to buy back 40 percent of the Treasury stake in the
carmaker.
BOE GOVERNOR TO GET 250,000 POUNDS FOR HOUSING
Mark Carney, the incoming governor of the Bank of England
will get a housing allowance that dwarfs the salary of the prime
minister.
BBC WAS IN 'CHAOS' OVER SAVILE SCANDAL
The BBC lost its deputy director of news, and several senior
editorial staff changed jobs, on Wednesday after management was
criticised over an investigation into Jimmy Savile.
GETCO ACQUIRES KNIGHT FOR $1.8 BLN
Getco has acquired Knight Capital in a $1.8 billion
deal that could see the creation of one of the largest U.S.
electronic trading and market-making companies.