Financial Times
UK'S CAMERON WARNED ON EU TRIUMPHALISM
British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has warned David
Cameron to show no signs of triumphalism when the prime minister
reports back to MPs on Monday on his decision to veto a European
Union treaty change, as the row escalated into the most serious
threat yet to the stability of the coalition.
GSK LOOKING TO BOOST EARNINGS BY CUTTING INVENTORIES
GlaxoSmithKline is launching aggressive fresh steps
to boost earnings by cutting inventories, centralising back
office functions and lowering global tax payments, under plans
drawn up by the new finance director.
TNK-BP WARNED OVER TAKING LEGAL ACTION
Two of the independent directors in TNK-BP, the
Russian joint venture of BP, warned the board that legal
action by the company against either set of shareholders could
destabilise the group, according to a letter seen by the
Financial Times.
COGNETAS CALLS HALT TO COGNETAS AUCTION
Cognetas has pulled the sales process for French petrol
station equipment provider Tokheim, highlighting the
way that Europe's sovereign debt crisis has seriously hampered
private equity groups' ability to do deals.
GOLDMAN SACHS TO RUN EON GAS NETWORK SALE
Germany's largest utility E.On has recruited
Goldman Sachs to run a sale of its gas distribution
network in a move that could raise up to 2.5 billion euros to
help pay down its debts.
FSA CRACKDOWN ON UNDERSTATED PROPERTY RISKS
Britain's financial regulator, the FSA, is tightening its
oversight of commercial property lending and has ordered banks
to improve the way their internal models measure risk.
U.S. GROUPS TOLD TO REVEAL SYRIA,IRAN LINKS
At least a dozen U.S.-listed companies have been told by
securities regulators to disclose business activity in and with
Syria, Iran and others deemed "state sponsors" of terror by the
state department.
OECD WARNS ON GLOBAL FUNDING STRUGGLE
Markets and governments face an uphill struggle to fund
themselves next year amid extreme uncertainty over the eurozone
and the global economy, as new figures reveal that the borrowing
of industrialised governments has surged beyond $10 trillion
this year and is forecast to grow further in 2012.
BOE SAID TO HAVE OVERESTIMATED QE BOOST
The Bank of England has overestimated the boost to the
economy from quantitative easing and further asset purchases
will have less of an effect than the Monetary Policy Committee
expects, according to research by the Bank for International
Settlements.