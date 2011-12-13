Financial Times
EVRAZ RAISES PROSPECT OF SEVERSTAL MERGER
Evraz has raised the possibility of a merger with
Severstal in a deal that would unite Russia's two
biggest steelmakers to create the world's eighth-largest
producer by output, with a combined market capitalisation of 12
billion pounds ($18.7 billion).
FSA SEEKS BAN ON HOSTILE BANK BUYOUTS
Hostile bank takeovers should be outlawed as part of a
package of reforms needed to avoid a repeat of the catastrophic
failings at Royal Bank of Scotland, the chairman of the
Financial Services Authority has urged after releasing a
long-delayed report into the bank's collapse.
BG PREPARES TO SELL STAKE IN GUJARAT GAS
BG, the oil and gas producer, has lined up Citigroup
to advise on a potential sale of its stake in Gujarat Gas
in a deal that could raise about $600 million, say people
familiar with the matter.
ENRC SUBJECT TO WRONGFUL DISMISSAL CLAIM
Andrew Balgarnie, an executive at Kazakh miner ENRC
, has filed a wrongful dismissal claim in Britain's high
court, after leaving the London-listed company.
AT&T DECIDING WHETHER TO REVISE T-MOBILE DEAL
AT&T and Deutsche Telekom abandoned their
attempt to win quick court approval for AT&T's proposed $39
billion acquisition of the German company's T-Mobile USA unit
and said they will decide over the next five weeks whether to
formally kill or revise the deal.
MARTIN MARIETTA LAUNCHES BID FOR VULCAN
Martin Marietta, the building materials company, has
made an unsolicited $4.7 billion stock offer for its larger
rival Vulcan Materials, in a bid to create a global
leader in the construction aggregates industry and shore up the
companies against a faltering macroeconomic outlook.
SPORTS ANIMATION COMPANY EYES AIM FLOAT
Sports Stars Media, a sports animation company with
exclusive rights to the image of Jose Mourinho, the manager of
Real Madrid, will float on Aim early next year.
LSE TAKES CONTROL OF FTSE
The London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy the 50
percent of the FTSE International index business that it does
not already own from Pearson, the education and
information group that owns the Financial Times, for 450 million
pounds.